Journalists Attacked by State Police During Protest Coverage in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a concerning turn of events on the afternoon of November 24, state police officers were reported to have attacked journalists covering a demonstration against vehicle verification in Puerto Vallarta.
Evaristo Tenorio, a reporter for Tv Azteca, was allegedly assaulted by an officer while filming the arrest of a demonstrator. Despite identifying himself as a member of the press, Tenorio was not only assaulted but also detained, as witnessed and documented by fellow journalist Susana Carreño on social media.
Further accounts from the Puerto Vallarta Journalism Network highlighted attempts by the . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.