Living Catrina Contest Set to Enchant Puerto Vallarta Across Multiple Venues

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Vallartense Institute of Culture has officially announced the dates for the much-anticipated Living Catrina Contest, an event celebrating artistic talent, stage performance, and the creative intricacies of costumes and makeup. The contest will span multiple days and various venues in the region, with participation open to all interested individuals.
Aspiring participants must submit several pieces of information for eligibility applicable for all the venues. The required documents include the contestant's full name, a copy of their INE (Mexican voter ID), contact cell phone number, and the chosen name for their Catrina . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.