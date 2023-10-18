Living Catrina Contest Set to Enchant Puerto Vallarta Across Multiple Venues

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Vallartense Institute of Culture has officially announced the dates for the much-anticipated Living Catrina Contest, an event celebrating artistic talent, stage performance, and the creative intricacies of costumes and makeup. The contest will span multiple days and various venues in the region, with participation open to all interested individuals.

Aspiring participants must submit several pieces of information for eligibility applicable for all the venues. The required documents include the contestant's full name, a copy of their INE (Mexican voter ID), contact cell phone number, and the chosen name for their Catrina . . .

