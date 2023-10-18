Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Disney Magic Cruise Ship, Reviving Cruise Tourism After Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a celebrated tourist destination, warmly welcomed the Disney Magic cruise ship this Monday. This marked a significant reactivation of the international tourist segment following the disruptions caused by Hurricane "Lidia" last week. The cruise ship's arrival was highlighted as a milestone by Christian Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development in Puerto Vallarta.

According to data from the Administration of the National Port System (ASIPONA) of Puerto Vallarta, the Disney Magic arrived with 1,945 passengers and 1,004 crew members. The cruise is part of a 14 . . .

