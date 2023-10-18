Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Disney Magic Cruise Ship, Reviving Cruise Tourism After Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a celebrated tourist destination, warmly welcomed the Disney Magic cruise ship this Monday. This marked a significant reactivation of the international tourist segment following the disruptions caused by Hurricane "Lidia" last week. The cruise ship's arrival was highlighted as a milestone by Christian Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development in Puerto Vallarta.
According to data from the Administration of the National Port System (ASIPONA) of Puerto Vallarta, the Disney Magic arrived with 1,945 passengers and 1,004 crew members. The cruise is part of a 14 . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.