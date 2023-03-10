Mexico received 2.8 billion dollars from foreign tourists during January 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – During January, Mexico received 6,365,169 visitors, of which 3,397,200 were international tourists, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), that is, 28.5% more than last year.
During the first month of this year, the income of foreign currency referring to the total expenditure of international visitors amounted to 2.8 billion dollars, a figure higher than the 1.9 billion of the same month of the previous year.
Of the total number of tourists that entered the country in that period, 88.9% did so by air and the remaining 11.1% by land, mainly through the border between Mexico and the United States.
According to Inegi data, the average cost of tourists who entered by air was $1,225 dollars, which at the exchange rate is around $20,000 Mexican pesos.
Before the health crisis, Mexico’s tourism gross domestic product (GDP) represented 8.6% of the national economy in 2019, and in 2021 it dropped to 7.1%. According to government estimates, the year 2022 is estimated to have closed at 8.3%.
Even so, Mexico was the third most visited country in the world in 2020, a temporary placement that is attributed to flexible sanitary measures in the tourist areas of the country.
Before the pandemic, Mexico was listed in 2019 as one of the 10 most visited countries in the world, with more than 45 million international tourists who left 24.5 billion dollars, an annual growth of 9%.
Regarding the projections for 2023, Mexico could reach 31.1 billion dollars in income from international tourists, which would exceed pre-pandemic levels, the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) estimated at the end of February.
The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, pointed out that this figure is equivalent to an increase of 11.3% compared to 2022 and 26.8% higher than what was observed in 2019, just prior to the covid-19 virus pandemic.
In addition, he estimated that by 2023, 39.4 million international tourists will arrive in Mexico, which is 2.7% more than in 2022.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta prepares for the massive arrival of tourists during Holy Week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Less than a month before the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, the tourism sector is already preparing for the massive arrival of visitors who are confident that it will be similar to that registered a year ago, which was between 85 to 90 percent occupancy. In this regard, Juan…
- Body of a Canadian man found in advanced state of decomposition in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Residents of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta alerted authorities on Monday afternoon of a strong odor coming from the apartment of a foreigner living in Puerto Vallarta who they say hadn’t been seen in recent days.
- Gulf cartel handcuffs and dumps five of their own members in the streets for kidnapping four Americans and asks for forgiveness Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Five people handcuffed —alive— were found on Wednesday night, March 8, in the streets of downtown Matamoros, Tamaulipas, along with a note that accused them of being responsible for the kidnapping of four US citizens and the murder of two of them.
- This is how the Jalisco Cartel scams money from Americans in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The report issued by the Government of the United States in which it warns that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ) uses fraud schemes against Americans in Puerto Vallarta, comes as the state presents a boom of financial companies that have been denounced by thousands of victims who were…
- Man arrested in Puerto Vallarta for real estate sales fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In an operation by the Regional Special Prosecutor’s Office, the arrest of a subject with an arrest warrant for the commission of real estate fraud valued at $3.5 million pesos in Puerto Vallarta was achieved.