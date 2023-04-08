Passion of the Christ performance in Puerto Vallarta was presented this Palm Friday

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Guerrero de Dios group, the organizer of the Passion of Christ (also known as The Lord’s Passion) performance in Puerto Vallarta, delighted foreigners and locals with the show that had been canceled the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 150 people attended the Lázaro Cárdenas Park located in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood to live the experience.

“It takes us approximately an hour and a half to finish the whole tour and obviously the performances are also done in Spanish and English for foreign people who like this celebration and it is a very dignified moment for the church, in these moments when we are sad because of the passion of our Lord”, said Jorge Manuel Flores González, coordinator of evangelization.

This year the cast was made up of around 64 actors and 30 people in charge of the logistics of the event.

The group of actors and actresses began to prepare three months ago. They rehearsed hard and some decided to fast for 40 days as part of their preparation.

Jorge Manuel Flores, one of the actors who has participated in the Passion for 12 years said, “I prepared myself by reading the Bible and seeing messages from the movies that personified the Passion of Christ and from there I could get something for the performance,” said Jorge Manuel Flores, actor.

At 10:00 in the morning, the action began. Gathered in the Lázaro Cárdenas park, the astonished faces of both foreigners and national tourists watched intensely.

Ishmael was one of them. He, accompanied by his wife, occupied one of the first rows and observed the representation of this Passion for the first time.

After just over two hours, the representation of the Passion of Christ in Hidalgo Park located in downtown Puerto Vallarta finally concluded.

In this city, there were three Passion routes, one in the Pitillal delegation, as well as by the parish communities of Santa Cruz in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood and Divina Providencia in La Aurora.

This representation is one of the oldest devotions practiced by Catholics throughout the world.

The Passion of the Christ, which portrays the final hours of Jesus Christ’s life, is reenacted in many parts of the world during Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday. In Mexico, this tradition of reenacting the Passion play on Palm Sunday has been a part of the country’s religious observances for centuries.

The reenactment typically involves actors and volunteers who portray different characters in the story, including Jesus, his disciples, and the Roman soldiers. The reenactment often takes place in the streets of towns and villages, with actors moving from one location to another, with the audience following.

Palm Sunday is an important day in the Christian calendar, marking the beginning of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter Sunday. It commemorates the day when Jesus entered Jerusalem and was greeted by crowds waving palm branches. The reenactment of the Passion play on Palm Sunday is seen as a way to bring the story of Christ’s sacrifice to life and to help people understand the significance of this event in the Christian faith.

In Mexico, the reenactment of the Passion play on Palm Sunday is often accompanied by other religious observances, including processions, prayer services, and the blessing of palms. It is a deeply meaningful and emotional experience for many people, and it is considered an important way to connect with one’s faith and to honor the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

