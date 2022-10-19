Plan your weekend: New hurricane development expected to bring extreme rains to Jalisco on Saturday

During the course of Friday, a tropical storm with the potential to develop into a hurricane will be located off the coast of Colima, causing heavy rains in the west and south Mexico, with intense punctual rains in Michoacán, as well as strong gusts of wind and high waves on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán.
On Saturday, the tropical storm (or possible hurricane) will be located off the coast of Jalisco and will move with a possible trajectory towards Nayarit or Sinaloa, causing very heavy rains in Nayarit and intense rains in Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán.
If the forecast holds, the system could develop into a named storm on Thursday, taking the name Roslyn.
The hurricane season officially began on May 15 in the Eastern Pacific, and will end on November 30. These dates historically describe the period each year when most tropical cyclogenesis occurs in these regions of the Pacific and are adopted by convention.
Plan your weekend
Thursday, October 20:
- Very strong rains with intense downpours (75 to 150 mm) : Guerrero, Chiapas and Tabasco.
- Heavy rains with very strong downpours (50 to 75 mm) : Michoacán and Campeche.
- Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm) : Oaxaca, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.
- Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) : Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Puebla and Yucatan
- Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters high : coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán.
Friday, October 21:
- Very strong rains with intense downpours (75 to 150 mm) : Michoacán.
- Heavy rains with very strong downpours (50 to 75 mm) : Colima and Guerrero.
- Intervals of showers with occasional strong rains (25 to 50 mm) : Jalisco and Chiapas.
- Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm) : Nayarit, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.
- Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) : Sinaloa, Durango and Campeche.
- Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters high : coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.
Saturday, October 22:
- Very strong rains with intense downpours (75 to 150 mm) : Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.
- Heavy rains with very strong downpours (50 to 75 mm) : Nayarit.
- Intervals of showers with isolated heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) : Guerrero.
- Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high : coasts of Jalisco and Colima.
- Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high : coast of Michoacán.
All forecast showers could be accompanied by lightning, strong gusts of wind, and possible hail.
The forecast rains in the very heavy (50 to 75 mm) to intense (75 to 150 mm) ranges could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta plans to break the world record for “the largest catrina in the world” this Día de Muertos Next week, Puerto Vallarta plans to erect the largest catrina in the world, measuring 25 meters, on the Malecon as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations this year. “On the 27th [October] the catrina will be there and you can see it, in all this part of the boardwalk we already have all…
- Plan your weekend: New hurricane development expected to bring extreme rains to Jalisco on Saturday During the course of Friday, a tropical storm with the potential to develop into a hurricane will be located off the coast of Colima, causing heavy rains in the west and south Mexico, with intense punctual rains in Michoacán, as well as strong gusts of wind and high waves on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, and…
- Jalisco officials offered cash and lavish penthouse in Puerto Vallarta in exchange for helping cartels Just five days after Enrique Alfaro won the election for Governor of Jalisco, two men identified as Armando Gómez Núñez, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG), and César Iván Briseño Aguirre, a member of the “corruption circle” of the criminal group, began to meet with people close…
- Surprise! They both unknowingly planned to propose to each other on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta Trevor Turk, 31, and Corey Francis, 34, had each planned to pop the question on a romantic trip to Puerto Vallarta, México. This is the adorable moment when the couple surprised each other by proposing at exactly the same time during a dream beach holiday. The couple of four-and-a-half years were left speechless when they…
- Three American minors with Amber Alerts located in Chapala The Secretary of State Security in Jalisco reported that three minors of American origin who had an active Amber Alert were located; They have already been handed over to the authorities in the United States. The agency pointed out that while on a surveillance tour of the municipality of Chapala, the state police officers noticed…