Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Continues; June 5, 2023 Monitoring Update

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – In the latest updates from the monitoring systems of the Popocatépetl volcano, 108 exhalations were recorded in the last 24 hours, accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases, and minor quantities of ash.

The monitoring systems also registered 51 minutes of tremor segments, ranging from low to moderate amplitude and high frequency. As this report is being issued, an emission of water vapor and volcanic gases is observed moving in a southeast (SE) direction.

The Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) for the Popocatépetl volcano forecasts that a similar level of activity is likely to continue in the short term. This activity is characterized by high-frequency tremors of variable amplitude, occasional minor to moderate, and even significant explosions, and ash emissions that could potentially reach farther populations than currently observed. Additionally, the expulsion of incandescent fragments within the 12-kilometer exclusion radius is expected.

The CCA, comprised of experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the University of Colima (UC), and Cenapred, remains in permanent session to monitor the situation.

The Volcanic Warning Light remains at YELLOW PHASE 3.

Potential scenarios for this phase include: