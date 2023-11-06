Puerto Vallarta Authorities to Provide Essential Household Items to Hurricane-Affected Families

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has announced the distribution of essential household items to the families severely impacted by Hurricane "Lidia" which occurred on October 10. The provisions will be allocated at the Cultural and Sports Center La Lija, with metal sheets for roofing to be handed out on Tuesday the 7th and appliances such as stoves and refrigerators on Wednesday the 8th.
This initiative, aimed at supporting the community's recovery, was confirmed by Prof. Michel, who underscored the city's resilience and commitment to aiding those in dire need. "We are . . .
