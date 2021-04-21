Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 20, 2021 with Axel Sánchez

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Daiquiri Dick’s restaurant closed its doors on April 15 to undergo remodeling and prepare a fall re-opening with new ownership. The new owners have almost 50 years of combined restaurant, catering, and bar experience. The new owners plan to keep the name, Daiquiri Dick’s but adding the tag, Boat House.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/daiquiri-dicks-in-puerto-vallarta-is-changing-ownership-after-41-years/

SEAPAL is asking people to conserve water in Puerto Vallarta. One main unit at SEAPAL that normally operates at 600 liters per second it working at a lower rate of 132 liters per second. With the equipment failure and current dry season, SEAPAL asks people to make a plan to conserve water through May.

Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/seapal-asks-people-in-puerto-vallarta-to-conserve-water/

66 percent of Mexican adults say they don’t feel safe in the city where they live. Guadalajara is one of the cities with the highest number of people who don’t feel safe in the country. In Puerto Vallarta, 34 percent of people report feeling unsafe. Banks and public transportation are reported as the places where most people feel less safe.

Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/two-out-of-every-three-adults-in-mexico-feel-unsafe/