Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 28, 2023

https://youtu.be/Tpjdl22e34A
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
The Jalisco Ministry of Health, responding to increased cases of pneumonia among infants in China, has heightened its surveillance across the region, especially in Puerto Vallarta. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, chief of the Eighth Health Region, emphasized their approach in monitoring minors with pneumonia symptoms . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.