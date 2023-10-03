Puerto Vallarta Sees Significant Increase In Crimes of Robbery, Rape, and Assault

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Recent crime statistics from the Criminal Traffic Light in Jalisco paint a concerning picture for the region, as seven major crime categories have surged within the last eight months in Puerto Vallarta.

While homicides saw a 15 percent decrease – from 20 reported cases in 2022 to 17 this year between January and August – other crime categories have witnessed significant hikes.

Vehicle thefts rose by 16 percent, with 322 cases reported this year compared to 278 in 2022, marking an average increase of 22 percent. Residential burglaries have also seen an uptick of . . .

