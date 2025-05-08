Puerto Vallarta to Host All-Women’s Pride Cruise and Pool Party on May 21

Puerto Vallarta is set to celebrate Vallarta Pride 2025 with a special event tailored for women: the "Girls Just Wanna Have FUN Cruise and Pool Party," scheduled for Wednesday, May 21. This all-inclusive experience, designed by women for women, promises a day filled with music, adventure, and camaraderie.

Cruise Adventure

The festivities commence at 11:00 a.m. with a four-hour catamaran cruise departing from Marina Vallarta. Hosted by Jet’s Private Boat Tours, the cruise offers attendees scenic coastal views, an open bar featuring margaritas, tequila, vodka, beer, and seltzers, as well as gourmet . . .