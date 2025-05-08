Wildfires Devastate Over 10,000 Hectares in Jalisco’s North Coast-Western Sierra Region

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Wildfires in Jalisco's North Coast-Western Sierra region have affected more than 10,000 hectares of forests and grasslands, according to recent reports from the State Civil Protection and Firefighting Unit (UEPCBJ).

Blanca Becerra, Deputy Commander of UEPCBJ, detailed the severity of the recent blazes, stating, "In the last fire alone, which occurred between Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes, nearly 7,000 hectares were affected. In the previous one, we had nearly 5,000 hectares affected. This, in addition to the multiple grassland fires that have occurred in Puerto Vallarta, emphasizes the magnitude . . .