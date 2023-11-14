Significant Increase in Dengue Cases Observed in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Recent data released by the Jalisco Ministry of Health has revealed a concerning surge in dengue cases in Puerto Vallarta. In the epidemiological week spanning October 29 to November 4, there was a notable increase of 90.90% in confirmed dengue cases compared to the previous week of October 22 to 28. This surge has raised the number of reported cases in Puerto Vallarta from 11 to 21.

This alarming rise in cases comes despite rigorous and ongoing preventive measures implemented by health authorities. These measures were intensified in response to the escalating dengue . . .

