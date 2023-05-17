Something Smells: Persistent Sewage Leaks in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Persistent sewage leaks in Puerto Vallarta remain a major stumbling block for the existing city administration, particularly when such incidents take place in tourist hotspots, like the intersection of Basilio Badillo and Insurgentes in the Romantic Zone.

Countless complaints have been lodged from motorists and local business owners at this crucial crossroads, who have called for public attention to the impact on the road caused by continuous wastewater discharge onto public thoroughfares.

Upon visiting the location, CPS Noticias confirmed that the problem has escalated significantly. The potholes, which now resemble trenches, are . . .