The Palm Cabaret continues its shows through June

Puerto Vallarta shows are still going strong at the venues throughout The Romantic Zone. With some superb, late-season hit shows, The Palm Cabaret decided to extend its season through June.

“The Royals” showcases 3 popular tribute performances in one amazing show. Don’t miss The Stars Tribute Concert with Lady Gaga (Maru Prado Conti), Freddy Mercury (Roy Gomez Cruz) and Prince (Tonny Kenneth) every Thursday at 9:00 pm. You’ll love the costumes, the choreography and the amazing vocals that these talented musical stars deliver!

One of the favorite shows of the past two seasons has been “Queen Live Forever” starring Roy Gomez Cruz. Roy has returned on Fridays at 9:00 pm with his new show, “I Want It All: The Freddie Mercury Story.” This performance offers powerful vocals, Queen’s biggest hits, and an incredible live entertainment experience. “I Want It All” is a breathtaking performance that you won’t forget!

The mega hit show, “This is Gaga” has been a late-season blockbuster that you can enjoy on Saturdays at 9:00 pm. “This is Gaga” starring Maru Prado Conti delivers a thrilling musical tribute to the legendary Lady Gaga and creatively expresses in video, song and dance her incredible body of work.

With four dancers, two backup singers, a performance artist, spectacular special effects along with Maru’s fabulous vocals, choreography and showmanship, “This is Gaga” is a winner! It’s truly one of the best performances that Vallarta audiences have ever seen.

Enjoy a spectacular night of comedy at The Palm Cabaret on June 17th at 7:00 pm. Headlining the show will be Alex Hooper of America’s Got Talent fame. Alex is a stand-up comedian, actor and professional roaster. He’s headlined clubs all over the world. And whether it’s a small or large venue – Alex leaves comedy fans begging for more!

Opening for Alex will be entertainer Keenan Steiner, who moved here from NYC. As a successful comedian, Keenan is known for his nothing-is-off-limits material, vulnerability and authentic voice. He also runs a weekly show, StandUp Night in Puerto Vallarta.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. For your safety, the venue has added ventilation, social distancing, masks and reduced capacity. This means you can feel comfortable while enjoying all of the great performances at The Palm Cabaret.