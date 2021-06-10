Vallarta Botanical Garden wins fourth place in the 10 Best Gardens of North America 2021

The Vallarta Botanical Garden placed fourth in the contest for the 10 Best Botanical Gardens in North America this 202, carried out by USA Today. Again, the Vallarta Garden is the only garden outside the United States to appear in the prestigious list.

The top ten is headed by the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, Florida, followed by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in third place is the Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson Nevada, and next is the Vallarta Botanical Gardens.

With a daily circulation of close to a million copies and an even larger digital distribution, USA Today has a distribution comparable to that of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, said Robert Price, director of the Vallarta Botanical Garden, in commenting on the importance of the medium conducting the garden survey.

Before the summer, and with the recovery of flights from the United States, and the announcement of new ones, this result adds a lot of value, since every year thousands of North Americans are attracted by this type of natural park.

With a tropical location at almost the same latitude as Hawaii, plants in Puerto Vallarta naturally thrive. However, under the care of a dedicated team, these are pampered to their full potential and displayed on the landscape for maximum drama, and the results are astonishing.

Participating in this international competition is not only important for the Vallarta Botanical Garden, but also for the entire destination since Puerto Vallarta is a great attraction for many travelers, said Luis Villaseñor, acting director of the Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising from Puerto Vallarta.

The Puerto Vallarta Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 with the mission of reproducing, studying, discovering, conserving, and exhibiting native plants of Mexico and the rest of the world.

This natural space is home to a vast diversity of Mexican plant species, including the most visited public collection of orchids in Mexico.

The garden contains four greenhouses displaying local and exotic flowers from around the world as well as vanilla, chocolate, and coffee; there is a museum, a rock collection, and a population of hummingbirds and other wild birds.