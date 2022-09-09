Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic event returns with a sustainability theme for its 14th edition

The Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica culinary event will celebrate its 14th edition. Each of the annual events have been special; however, this year will be the first full return to face-to-face events after the modifications that were suffered after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****

PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.

If you are currently a supporter, login here

If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here