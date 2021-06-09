Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – June 8, 2021

On Monday, Mexico reported the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in a year, with only 34 deaths in the past 24-hours. The previous record was only 33 deaths on April 8, 2020. There are currently 19 states in the color green, considered low-risk. None states are yellow, medium risk. And four in orange, high risk. No states are in red, maximum risk. Puerto Vallarta remains in green, the lowest risk.

Two twin sisters from the U.K were attacked by a crocodile while vacationing in Mexico, just outside of Puerto Escondido. The girls traveled to Manialtepec lagoon at night to see the lights from the bioluminescence, when they decided to take a night swim in the lagoon. Melissa was swimming when the crocodile grabbed her and pulled her under the water. Her sister, Georgia, swam out to rescue Melissa, who was floating face down in the water. As Georgia was swimming back to the boat, pulling her sister to safety, the crocodile attacked the girls again. Georgia managed to fight the crocodile by punching it in the face. Melissa is in a Mexican hospital in critical condition.

After more than a year without cruises arriving in Puerto Vallarta, there is new hope that ships will return this summer. The U.S. has authorized a cruise from Miami in July as a test of new COVID-19 protocols for cruise ships, which require 95 percent of all passengers to be vaccinated. After the test cruise, it is expected that Pacific cruises will return in the coming months.

