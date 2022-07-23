World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency; Puerto Vallarta with most cases in Mexico

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The classification is the highest alert the WHO can issue and follows a global uptick in cases. So far, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported.

There are currently only two other such health emergencies: the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

Mexico ranks number 20 internationally, with a total of 52 people infected with monkeypox. Ireland follows with 69, Sweden with 77, and Austria with 99; Spain being the country that ranks first with 31,225 infected.

The Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO ) reported that until the end of Monday, July 18, in Mexico there is a record of 48 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which represents an increase of 13 cases compared to Monday of last week, an increase of close to 40% in infections.

According to official information, 94% of the cases occurred in men and, of these, 60% are people living with HIV/AIDS (human immunodeficiency virus / acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). The States affected by the presence of the virus are Baja California, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo and Veracruz .

Jalisco and CDMX have the largest number of confirmed patients, with Puerto Vallarta being the city with the most cases in Mexico. The first monkeypox patient reported in Mexico was on May 28 and, according to official information provided by Hugo López-Gatell , Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, it was a 50-year-old person who traveled from New York to the national capital.

The Government of Jalisco reported on Friday, July 22, that two more cases of monkeypox were detected, making a total of 13 infected in the State. Of this total, only three are still active, because the rest have already completed their period of isolation.

Likewise, the Tabasco Ministry of Health reported that same Friday, through a statement, that its first case is a male of legal age.

According to the World Health Organization ( WHO ) they specify that only between 3 and 6% of patients who die are those with immunocompromised conditions such as HIV or chronic degenerative diseases.

According to WHO data “the clinical manifestation of monkeypox is usually mild”. That is, if it is contracted, the person is not typically at risk of death. Monkeypox has a fatality rate of 3.6% in studies carried out in African countries.

Mortality is higher among children, young adults, and immunocompromised people, as they are at special risk of severe disease. But in general, most people recover within weeks.

Regarding the complications that can occur, skin infections, pneumonia, confusion, and eye infections that can cause vision loss are the most severe. The cases that ended in deaths have only occurred between 3% and 6% of those infected where monkeypox is endemic.

