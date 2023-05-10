Another Fatal Highway Accident: Youth Soccer Team’s Bus Tumbles into Ravine

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In another tragic incident, a bus ferrying a youth soccer team plummeted into a gorge on the Guadalajara-Tepic highway within the boundaries of Hostotipaquillo, Jalisco. This unfortunate accident led to the death of one person, while several others were injured.

The accident transpired at the 74th-kilometer marker on the highway as the bus journeyed from Colima to Mazatlán, Sinaloan. The young soccer team was en route to compete in the Mazatlán 2023 Youth Soccer Tournament when their bus tragically veered off the road and descended into a ravine.

Jalisco’s State Civil Protection Unit reported the discovery of a deceased woman, approximately 48 years old, at the site of the accident. Additionally, five individuals were transported to a private hospital in Tepic, Nayarit for medical attention.

The bus was carrying a total of 48 passengers, comprised of 30 children and 18 adults. While some are still at the crash site, others have been evacuated to nearby hospitals via private transportation.

On Monday, an accident on the Guadalajara – Puerto Vallarta highway at kilometer 52, in the section known as Ramal a Compostela, claimed the lives of at least eight people, including two minors. According to Civil Protection of Compostela, the truck in which the victims were traveling left the road, destroyed the containment fence, and fell into a 20-meter ravine.

The accident, which occurred at dawn on Monday, May 8, resulted in injuries to 20 people, as reported by Jalisco Civil Protection. Red Cross and Civil Protection personnel from Compostela transferred nine people to a hospital in the municipal capital, and later they were taken to the Nayarit capital. Medical attention was also provided to five people at the site who did not require transportation.

It was April 30 when a tragic accident occurred on the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway after a passenger bus veered off the road and plummeted into a small ravine at kilometer 57 on Federal Highway 200, close to the town of Las Piedras in the Compostela municipality of Nayarit. The incident claimed the lives of 15 individuals and left approximately 30 others injured.

Initial reports suggest that the bus, which was carrying 42 passengers, deviated from the road between Compostela and Mesillas. Its ultimate destination was Guayabitos. Among the casualties were a pregnant woman and two minors. The deceased included seven men and eight women, whose bodies were transported to morgues in Compostela and the city of Tepic, where they await identification by their family members.

The Compostela Red Cross and Civil Protection have reported that eight of the injured were taken to the Compostela hospital, while over 20 others were transported by private vehicles. Images shared on social media show the bus on its left side with several people outside the wreckage, amid cries and expressions of grief.

Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!