Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas monitor Tropical Storm Nora

The Scientific Committee for Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, met this Friday to monitor the development of tropical storm “Nora”, which according to official forecasts will become a category 1 hurricane as it passes through the coast and it will generate heavy rains and waves. Puerto Vallarta is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

At the meeting headed by the interim municipal president, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, and the general secretary of the Bahía de Banderas City Council, Anastasio Zaragoza Trujillo, on behalf of the mayor Jaime Cuevas Tello, the science teacher Víctor Cornejo López, scientific advisor for both municipalities, pointed out that this Saturday the 28th at night and the early hours of Sunday the 29th, the direct effects of the storm will be felt, such as electrical storms, winds, and waves.

It was reported that the storm is moving parallel to the coasts and is considered a “passing cyclone”, so the municipal and state Civil Protection authorities will be monitoring its trajectory and very attentive to the effects it could generate, especially in areas with landslide risks, as well as the increasing of rivers and streams that maintain a high water table due to the recent rains.

The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta, Adrián Bobadilla García, indicated that the operational part is ready and prepared with machinery and equipment to act if necessary, in addition to the temporary shelters that are available to be enabled. Likewise, surveillance will be maintained on beaches to issue recommendations to tourists and residents.

The acting mayor, Jorge Quintero asked the population to be attentive to the information and recommendations of the authorities through official channels and to take the necessary precautions.

The Harbor Master’s Office of the Secretary of the Navy reported that according to the behavior of the storm, navigation outside the bay would be restricted and the port may be closed.

The regional commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection Unit, Arturo García Pulido, reported that the level of the Corrinchis and Cajón de Peñas dams will be monitored, which are at 100 percent of their capacity, and requested the support of the Secretariat of the National Defense, Navy, and National Guard to be attentive to the help that may be needed in the coastal communities of Cabo Corrientes, which are more exposed to this storm.

Bahía de Banderas announced that the Municipal Civil Protection Council remains in Permanent Session and communicated in real-time, receiving official information from CONAGUA on monitoring the main channels, while Lifeguards on the beach, in coordination with the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit, monitor the behavior of waves and currents to safeguard the lives of people in this strip, as well as reiterate to the population in rural areas not to try to cross critical points such as the La Gaviota Derivadora in the riverbed Ameca.

The Scientific Committee will meet again this Saturday in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, to have more up-to-date information on the development and trajectory of this phenomenon and, based on this, make decisions and recommendations to the population.

