Coronavirus in Mexico; July 11, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that as of Sunday, July 11, there are 234,969 confirmed deaths in Mexico due to SARS- COV- 2 (COVID-19), as well as 2,590,500 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 62 people died and 3,779 new infections were registered. Sundays are typically underreported because many hospitals don’t file their reports on weekends.

The federal agency pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, being people who tested positive within the past 14-days. Nationally, 61,566 active cases are being reported.

Given the imminent rebound of the disease in the country, the SSa asked to continue with the health measures, such as maintaining a healthy distance (at least 1.5 meters), protection and care of the elderly, use of face masks and frequent hand washing, ventilation in closed places and vaccinations.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 8,716 cases of COVID-19 and 446 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 88 new infections in the past 24-hours and one death. Mexico is experiencing a third wave of infections.

39% of all COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta have been recorded this year.

