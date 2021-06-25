Tropical Storm Enrique forms off the coast of Mexico

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Enrique was located off the coast of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. Enrique is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forwarding speed is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Enrique will move parallel to, and offshore of, the southwestern coast of Mexico.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Enrique is expected to become a hurricane during the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the southeast of the center.

UPDATE: MEXICO HAS ISSUED A TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR CABO CORRIENTES

The outer bands of Enrique are likely to cause locally heavy rains over portions of southwestern Mexico. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

This year, the hurricane season in the Pacific began earlier than ever. Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, off the coasts of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in doing so it broke a historical record, since never before, since there are records, had a system of that magnitude originated so soon in the northeastern part of this ocean. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.

In addition, Andrés also anticipated the official start of the hurricane season in the Pacific, which begins each year on May 15 and ends on November 30.

Hurricane season 2021 in the Pacific Ocean

According to the SMN, the following systems are expected in 2021:

Tropical storms: between 7 and 10.

Strong hurricanes (categories 1 and 2 ): from 3 to 5.

Intense hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5): from 4 to 5.

Total: between 14 and 20 tropical cyclones.

The data is in the average collected for this Ocean between 1991 and 2020, which is 15 cyclones.

Names for the Northeast Pacific: Andrés -already used-, Blanca -already used-, Carlos -already used-, Dolores -already used-, Enrique -already used-, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.

Related News