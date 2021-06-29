Mexico records three-month high in COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the health authorities in Mexico shared the daily COVID-19 report for the country, confirming 2,513,164 accumulated confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 232,803 deaths.

According to the figures, in the last 24 hours 5,711 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, the highest single day case count since March 23, 2021, when a similar number (5,714) was reported. There were 195 new deaths in the last day.

The entities with the highest number of positive deaths, that is, that have been associated with the presence of the new coronavirus in patients, are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, and Guanajuato. On the contrary, Campeche, Colima, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, and Nayarit are the entities that have had the least incidence of COVID-19.

To date, 7,483,779 people have been notified to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System. Of the total of the applied detection tests, 4,529,492 have given a negative result. In addition, the number of positive cases could increase in the next few hours due to the estimated existence of 441,123 total suspected cases .

People who have had symptoms related to COVID-19 in the last 14 days are considered active cases . There are currently 30,575 active cases of COVID-19, being the cases the presented symptoms in the past 14-days. Mexico City (10,141) leads this statistic, followed by Baja California Sur (2,633), Tabasco (2,480) and Yucatán (2,177). In total, there are eleven states that concentrate 86% of active cases in the country.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that Mexico reported an increase of 12% in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of this week, compared to the previous one, and indicated that, according to the behavior of the epidemic, the week could close registering an increase of 15 to 18 percent.

“What we see is that we open the week with an increase of 11%, at this time of 12%. And following the general pattern of the epidemic, we can assume that we end the week with 15 to 18 percent increase in COVID-19, just what I mentioned last Tuesday and, in the previous week, we finished with 15% increase in those weeks”, he mentioned.

