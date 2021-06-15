American Airlines to fly from Austin to Puerto Vallarta this fall

The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit continues to show signs of recovery, as airlines with a presence in the region continue to increase their routes and frequencies.

One example is U.S. flag carrier American Airlines, which announced a new flight from Austin, Texas to Puerto Vallarta for Fall 2021, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The airline will begin operating the AUS-PVR route between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) on November 2 of this year.

This new route is part of the airline’s ongoing expansion domestically—within the United States—and internationally to Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico.

“Texas is among the states that send the most tourists to this Destination, accounting for 9.7% of the total U.S. market. We will continue working to keep these kinds of announcements coming,” stated the managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marc Murphy.

Speaking about the new routes, Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said, “Earlier this year, we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: they want more. We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends, and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin to the world.”

Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and is home to major universities and prestigious corporate campuses. It is currently more of an American Airlines origin and destination market than a hub, as the airline still prefers to connect its passengers through major hubs such as Dallas, Charlotte, or Phoenix. So far, the leading Texas cities with flights to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport are Dallas, Houston, Amarillo, and Fort Worth.

