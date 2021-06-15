People ages 40-49 are snubbing the COVID-19 vaccine in Puerto Vallarta

People between 40 and 49 years of age in Puerto Vallarta are snubbing the Covid 19 vaccine, despite the extension of the vaccination period.

The Secretaries of Health (State and Federal), as well as Secretaries of Welfare, agreed to extend the vaccination period for this age sector for three days, so the modules installed in the Lija and the Naval Hospital, will continue vaccinations until Wednesday, June 16.

Last week, just over 18,000 people came to be vaccinated, with 35,000 doses available for people between 40-49 years old.

Doctor Vladimir Atilano Barraza, director of the Eighth Health Region, announced that, on Monday, the first day of the extension period for the vaccine, only about 200 people attended, and at noon on Tuesday, the figure was similar, closing the module at 4 in the afternoon.

“It is much lower (the influx of people) than we expected,” said the person in charge of health in the region, who added that they hope that people will come and that tomorrow, the last day of expansion, many more will be inoculated.

