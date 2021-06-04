Great Puerto Vallarta rentals in Old Town

The Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta, also known as “Old Vallarta”, is the downtown area and the southern portion of the world-famous Malécon. Old Town is surrounded by beautiful cobbled streets, framed by the sea, with restaurants, cafes and shops, and is the ideal place to stay during your vacation on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. Here you will find some great options for Puerto Vallarta rentals in Old Town.

Beachfront on Los Muertos Beach

Great beachfront unit in Old Town. 1 bedroom with 1 bath, 2nd floor unit with oceanfront views. The entire unit has been fully remodeled. New floors, bathroom, kitchen, furniture, and much more. All amenities available – Wifi, cable tv, 6 days a week maid service. Very nice common areas with heated pool and sun decks. Walk to all the restaurants in town, the new Pier and Los Muertos beach is at your doorstep, the Malecon is close by.

Signature Pinnacle Penthouse

From the moment you open the door and step inside this Reader’s Choice AWARD-WINNING Signature by Pinnacle Penthouse 6 at 180 Pulpito – featured on HGTV’s HOUSE HUNTER’S INTERNATIONAL – you will know your vacation has begun! Savor the amenities such as plush king-size beds and plush pillows, to the designer appointed furnishings, artwork, fully appointed kitchen, 2vflat-screen TV,’s 2 room safes, penthouse & poolside WiFi, iPod connections, SMART TV in the master bedroom the living room where it is connected to a Klipsch Sound Bar & Subwoofer that is Blue Tooth compatible with all your devices.

Modern space in the charm of Old Town

As seen on HGTV, this modern 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo is perfect for up to 4 people. Enjoy nearly 1300 sq ft of indoor living space with a fully loaded kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a water filtration system, and NO hills to climb.

This sensational D’Terrace Residence condo is wonderfully appointed with top-notch amenities, central air & ceiling fans and incredible vistas including: downtown Puerto Vallarta, mountain, jungle, 180 degree ocean views and sunsets.

D’Terrace is one block away from the beach so grab your towels and be there in minutes. If the beach isn’t your thing, enjoy the infinity pool or one of the two 12 person spas on the rooftop with 360-degree views of PV! Also, just minutes away are the beach clubs: Mantamar, Green Chairs, Blue Chairs, and Sapphire.

Fourth Floor Luxury Condo in Old Town

What this vacation property will offer you is an exceptionally clean, 2 bedroom condo with an open living plan along with your own private balcony. Step out onto the balcony with views of the village below and the Banderas Bay/Pacific Ocean just two blocks away. Just imagine having your morning cup of coffee sitting there while soaking up Puerto Vallarta’s warm sunshine. You’ll certainly forget all about the cold weather you’ve left behind. Upgraded designer finishes await your arrival. Extra-large master bedroom with king bed and ensuite bathroom that has an extra-large walk-in shower. Additional queen bed in the second bedroom.

Beachfront Bliss – Sleeps 4 in Old Town

Look no further, you have found a fabulous unit! Our place is located on the 5th floor (there is an elevator) and is a two bedroom two bathroom unit perfect for two couples or a family looking to be in the best location in town without breaking the bank.

The master bedroom has a comfortable king-size bed with a brand new mattress with double-stained glass doors opening to the terrace, extending the room and giving you an indoor-outdoor feel allowing the sounds of the surf and the city to lull you to sleep if you choose. A dresser and large closet provide ample storage for your items, plus a small safe to lock up valuables. There is an alarm clock as well as a TV in the bedroom. It does have a new air conditioner, though the overhead fan is usually all you need. The master bath has a large brand new tiled shower with shampoo niche and bench as well as a single sink with granite countertop, large mirror, dual flush toilet, and hairdryer. The second bedroom also has a comfortable king-size bed, alarm clock, and closet storage space, safe, as well as an overhead ceiling fan and air conditioning. The second bath is similar to the first with a new granite countertop, sink, dual flush toilet, large mirror, and a newly tiled shower with a shampoo niche.