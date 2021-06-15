Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – June 15, 2021

In this news brief: Canada resumes flights to Puerto Vallarta; U.S. sends 1.3 million doses of vaccine to Mexico; 2,000 tons of seaweed heading to Quintana Roo; Puerto Vallarta eases COVID-19 restrictions

Flights from Canada are slowly returning to Puerto Vallarta after Canada restricted flights to Mexico in January due to COVID-19 concerns. On June 5, 2021, West Jet resumed flights to Puerto Vallarta, the first flight in four months from airlines in Canada. Swoop has just announced that it will restart flights in the fall to Puerto Vallarta, while Air Canada announced flights to the area beginning on August 1, 2021. Tourists from Canada represent the second-highest international arrivals in Puerto Vallarta, just after the United States.

This week, Mexico received 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson and Johnson, a donation from the United States to Mexico. The single dose vaccines will be distributed in cities along the Mexico – US border for people between the ages of 18 and 39 years old. The goal is to vaccinate enough people along the border so that border crossings can resume between the two countries.

Three large waves of seaweed are expected to make landfall along the beaches of Quintana Roo and Cozumel this week. There is an estimated 2,000 tons of sargassum in the three areas making their way to the Mexican coast. Cozumel, Puerto Aventuras, Playa del Carmen and Punta Maroma are expected to be the hardest hit over the next four days.

Puerto Vallarta hotels, restaurants and retailers have received approval to increase their maximum occupancy as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline. Hotels can now make 80 percent of their rooms available. Restaurants can now use 75 percent of their occupancy rates and allow groups of 8 people. Bars and clubs will operate at 40 percent occupancy but will be allowed to extend their hours until 4 AM.