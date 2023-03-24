Puerto Vallarta News Brief – March 24, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At least four police officers are under investigation in Puerto Vallarta for extortion of tourists and abuse of power. According to Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, the four police officers are under investigation for extortion, excessive use of force, and abuse of authority, including acts against tourists in Puerto Vallarta. Flores said there are others being investigated but could not give an exact number. He assures that the Puerto Vallarta police and government will not tolerate these actions from members of the police force. Read full story

According to the latest 'Criminal Traffic Light', a system used to track crime in Jalsico, Puerto Vallarta is failing in five areas of crime with an increase in extortion, rape, assault, vehicle theft, and business robberies. In the latest update evaluating crime in February, Puerto Vallarta received five red marks, two yellow and four green in the eleven crimes that are tracked in the study. In February, there were six cases of extortion, 41 vehicle thefts, 20 business robberies, 40 reported assaults, and five reported rapes. Crimes listed within 'yellow' of the warning system for February included 14 reported home robberies in Puerto Vallarta, and 52 reports of domestic violence.

The federal government has closed another eight real estate construction projects in Puerto Vallarta due to violations in the environmental code. While the government has not released the names of the developments that were closed, Marina Residences, Distrio Natura, Nima Bay, and Zoho Zen are believed to be some of the construction projects closed. The closed projects have not completed their environmental impact studies that are required by law. The closures are considered to be temporary until each development can fulfill their obligations and meet building code standards.

