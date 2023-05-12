Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted her desperate efforts to save as many of the animals as possible after she heard a kitten’s distressing cries. She soon noticed that other animals were exhibiting similar symptoms and were also dying. A vet informed her that the poison was so potent that it killed the animals within seconds. Residents found meat on the ground covered in a green liquid around the neighborhood. Read the full story

Two men armed with a knife robbed a woman of 47 thousand pesos at the Macroplaza in Puerto Vallarta. The woman had just withdrawn the cash from the bank moments before arriving at the popular shopping center. Police searched the area but were not able to find the armed men. Authorities are asking the public to contact them with any information that might help bring justice to the case. Read the full story

According to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco’s Department of Transportation, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul on the city’s public transportation buses. Villaseñor says that 12 more units will arrive in the first half of May, 35 in early June, and 50 more in July. Villaseñor said manufacturers are in the final stages of fitting the vehicles with air conditioning and fare collection systems to ensure they are fully operational. Read the full story