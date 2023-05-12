Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted her desperate efforts to save as many of the animals as possible after she heard a kitten’s distressing cries. She soon noticed that other animals were exhibiting similar symptoms and were also dying. A vet informed her that the poison was so potent that it killed the animals within seconds. Residents found meat on the ground covered in a green liquid around the neighborhood. Read the full story
Two men armed with a knife robbed a woman of 47 thousand pesos at the Macroplaza in Puerto Vallarta. The woman had just withdrawn the cash from the bank moments before arriving at the popular shopping center. Police searched the area but were not able to find the armed men. Authorities are asking the public to contact them with any information that might help bring justice to the case. Read the full story
According to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco’s Department of Transportation, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul on the city’s public transportation buses. Villaseñor says that 12 more units will arrive in the first half of May, 35 in early June, and 50 more in July. Villaseñor said manufacturers are in the final stages of fitting the vehicles with air conditioning and fare collection systems to ensure they are fully operational. Read the full story
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The challenging 129-kilometer stretch between Compostela and Las Varas, marked by mountainous terrain, numerous bends, and only two lanes, poses considerable risks for travelers heading toward Puerto Vallarta.
- Puerto Vallarta Prodigy: 13-Year-Old Set to Become Youngest Graduate of University of Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thirteen-year-old Ian Emmanuel González Santos, a student prodigy from Puerto Vallarta, is on the brink of graduating as a chemical engineer from the University of Guadalajara.
- Popocatépetl Awakens: Consecutive Days of High Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - For two days in a row now, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano demonstrates a surge in activity. An aggressive eruption on the morning of Thursday, May 11, spewed out gases, ash, and volcanic materials. The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) cameras captured the moment of eruption at 5:27 a.m., throwing glowing debris…
- Mexico Receives 7.9% More International Tourists in March 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexico received 7.9% more international tourists in March 2023 than in the same month of 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday. A total of 3.57 million foreign tourists entered the country in March 2023, compared to 3.31 million in March 2022. The main annual increase…
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Steer Clear of Popocatépetl: Mexico’s Government Issues Warning Amid Volcanic Activity Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Early on Wednesday, an explosion involving a release of lava was noted. The explosion could be heard around the State of Puebla. The government underscored the importance of observing a 12 km exclusion zone around the volcano.