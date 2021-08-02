New tropical storm joins hurricane over eastern Pacific

Newly formed Tropical Storm Ignacio joined Hurricane Hilda over the open Pacific on Monday, but neither was forecast to threaten land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ignacio was expected to remain well below hurricane force and fade back to a depression by Tuesday.
It was centered about 415 miles (665 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday, heading to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).
Father to the west, Hurricane Hilda had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), though forecasters said it should begin to weaken on Tuesday.
It was centered about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) west-southwest of the Baja’s tip and was driving to the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
Hurricane Season 2021
This year, the hurricane season in the Pacific began earlier than ever. Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, off the coasts of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in doing so it broke a historical record, since never before, since there are records, had a system of that magnitude originated so soon in the northeastern part of this ocean. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.
In addition, Andrés also anticipated the official start of the hurricane season in the Pacific, which begins each year on May 15 and ends on November 30.
Hurricane Predictions 2021
According to the SMN, the following systems are expected in 2021:
- Tropical storms: between 7 and 10.
- Strong hurricanes (categories 1 and 2 ): from 3 to 5.
- Intense hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5): from 4 to 5.
Total: between 14 and 20 tropical cyclones.
The data is in the average collected for this Ocean between 1991 and 2020, which is 15 cyclones.
Names for the Northeast Pacific: Andrés -already used-, Blanca -already used-, Carlos -already used-, Dolores -already used-, Enrique -already used-, Felicia -already used-, Guillermo -already used-, Hilda -already used-, Ignacio -already used- , Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.
